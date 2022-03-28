Gradual cooling trend this week leading into a morning storm risk Wednesday

Spring may have only started last Sunday but it felt much like summer this weekend with high temperatures soaring into the low 90s! If you hate the heat, you’ll probably rejoice in the fact that highs should NOT get back into the 90s for the foreseeable future. In fact, we’re actually expecting high temperatures drop into the 80s through Wednesday with 70s returning for some Wednesday and for all Thursday! Gusty south winds hang around until Wednesday’s cold front swings through and could gust as high as 25 MPH today and near about 30 MPH tomorrow. Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s with a few clouds should turn to low-to-mid 80s late in the day. South winds will FINALLY draw up humidity from the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon so the fire danger risk remains elevated today but is much lower than it was this weekend. Increasing humidity keeps lows in the mid-60s Tuesday morning and brings us widespread clouds nearly all Tuesday long. Tuesday’s clouds won’t produce rain but they’ll help to keep highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thunderstorms should fire up well west of our area early Tuesday night and those storms will march eastward along an approaching cold front. We’re expecting storm chances to increase to near 80% from roughly 12 AM to 8 AM. These storms may be on the strong side. The overnight severe weather risk is at a level 2 of 5, the slight category, for the threat of gusty winds. There’s also a threat for a stray tornado or hail but the tornado and hail risk is only at a level 1. We’re expecting the atmosphere to gradually stabilize, as it typically does, during the overnight hours so that’ll likely cause the storms to slowly weaken as they move eastward. Storms should approach I-35 between 4 AM and 6 AM and should approach I-45 around 8 AM before exiting shortly thereafter. Rain chances may be high but since storms are expected to be in a broken line and moving pretty fast, we’re only expecting a quarter-to-half inch of rain with isolated higher totals within individual storm cells. Expect sunny skies to return after Wednesday’s front clears thanks to a strong and dry westerly wind. Winds may gust as high as 40 MPH and temperatures may still approach 80°, but mid-70s should be expected Thursday. Temperatures rebound again this weekend before a weak front brings us another slight temperature drop Sunday with a low rain chances returning Saturday.

