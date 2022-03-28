Advertisement

Houston man sentenced to life in prison

Patrick B. Jackson, 30, was convicted of killing Maria Fuentes, 19
Patrick B. Jackson, 30, was convicted of killing Maria Fuentes, 19(Harris County Attorney General)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston gang member was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder for shooting a 19-year-old woman during a dispute over an assault rifle in 2019.

Patrick B. Jackson, 30, of a street gang known as the Vice Lords, was convicted late Friday of killing Maria Fuentes, 19, whose body was found in the 5900 block of Hopetown in east Houston’s Pine Trails subdivision on August 31, 2019.

Investigators learned that Fuentes went to Jackson’s apartment to recover an AR-15 assault rifle that belonged to one of Fuentes’ former roommates and had gone missing.

When Fuentes and another man she knew walked into Jackson’s apartment, he demanded to know what they wanted and brandished a firearm. The man who came with Fuentes fled and later told authorities that he saw Jackson with a firearm and saw the missing rifle in the apartment.

Fuentes stayed at the apartment, and her body was found later that night where she had been taken and shot nine times with a drum-loaded AK-47, a type of assault rifle. Police found 22 shell casings at the scene.

“We obtained and presented all the possible evidence: DNA, cellphone records and surveillance video so that we could hold him accountable,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi, who prosecuted the case. “He took a life, so viciously and so senselessly, and the jury has now held this killer accountable by its verdict.”

Oshey Demond Petters, 28, is also charged with murder for his participation in Fuentes’ shooting who’s case is pending.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crittenburg Complex Fire in Coryell County grows to 33K acres
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder

Latest News

Interview with Baylor Faith & Sports Institute
Interview with Baylor Faith & Sports Institute
Neighbors app from Ring
Temple Police now utilizing Neighbors App
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas
Visible satellite was able to capture the Crittenburg Fire in Coryell Count on March 27th
Crittenburg Complex Fire is partially a result of this year’s La Niña winter