Retired Fort Hood general still serving his country by helping homeless in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant General Don Jones, who spent 34-and-a-half years in uniform serving in the military, retired in 1991 but is as busy as ever serving his community today by helping the homeless in his hometown.

Jones, 87, of Killeen, is a board member of the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter, but he volunteers many more hours than monthly board meetings. The retired general is a regular at the shelter, dropping off food, clothes and just about anything he can give that will help those in need.

“I’ve been affiliated with the Killeen homeless shelter since 2016 when the mayor of Killeen, Texas, asked me to serve as a member of the board,” Jones said.

That nonprofit board appointment came following a decorated military career. Jones first entered the U.S Army as a private in 1958.

He attended The United States Army Officer Candidate School and then went onto the United States Army War College before being promoted to a three-star-general, the second-highest rank achievable in the U.S. Army.

His path in rising through the ranks was rare.

“It was unheard of,” his wife, Betty, said.

Jones’ military career took him around the world but, eventually, landed him back home at Fort Hood, where Jones had spent five tours of duty.

In his three plus decades in uniform, Jones held several command and staff positions, culminating his career serving under Dick Cheney as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Manpower and Personnel Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Following his army retirement in 1991, Jones joined the staff of the American Red Cross, where he served as Senior Vice President for Chapter Services until 2000.

His passion has always been in helping others which, he said, is a trait he came by naturally.

“I grew up in a very fine home with a Christian family who did a lot of things in our community,” he said. “You’d be surprised how many people would show up at our house around lunchtime and my mother would feed them, so I had some good insight on helping people.”

Jones has volunteered to help Gold Star Families, local veterans and he’s taken a special interest in the homeless since turning 80.

“They really do appreciate it,” Jones said of his work at the shelter. “They would be living under a bridge, wet and cold, without this. This is by necessity, not choice.”

The retired general provides cupcakes and ice cream every holiday for those without a place to call home.

The cupcakes always have a good theme.

He’s dropped off green cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day, red, white and blue cupcakes for the 4th of July and even gifted 71 boxes of candy for the ladies on Valentine’s Day.

“They were crying saying, ‘you don’t know how much this means to us.’ They were so touched that somebody was doing something for them,” Jones said.

Over the past several years, Betty has asked her husband to celebrate her birthday on March 17 by giving to the shelter instead of buying her a gift.

“My wife said on her birthday ‘don’t get me a present. Take that money and give it to the shelter.’ So, I am really proud of her,” he said.

The military man says he’s already got big plans for Easter.

“We’re taking 90 cupcakes, 96 cups of blue ice cream and then we bought 80 Russell Stover chocolate rabbits,” Jones said. “I’ll deliver it down there the night before Easter and they can serve it. I also bought four hams for Easter for their lunch.”

Jones remains in good health and says he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“My doctors think I’ll live at least until 100,” he joked. “And maybe I will.”

“He never meets a stranger and talks to every soldier he meets and anyone else that wants to chat with him,” Betty said.

“He loves people.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.