TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old teenager with a mental health disorder.

Zachary Smit was last seen on March 21, 2022 in Temple.

He is 5′9″ and weighs about 215 pounds.

The boy has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500.

