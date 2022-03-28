Temple Police now utilizing Neighbors App

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department will now use the Neighbors App by Ring to assist with its policing efforts and investigations.

The Department can view posts reporting suspicious activity and other crime, and contact post creators to gather more information or request permission to share the content on other social media outlets.

The Department can post in the app such as public safety alerts, requests for assistance with identifying a suspect or locating a missing person, and traffic impact notifications.

“Working with the Neighbors App will give the Department a new tool to bridge the gap between public safety and our Temple residents,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds. “I’m excited to see how this partnership will aid in fighting crime and reporting suspicious activity.”

The app is free to use for both residents and the Temple Police Department.

Residents are not required to own other Ring products or equipment to use the app, and they can upload pictures and videos taken on other devices.

The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

