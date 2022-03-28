Advertisement

Temple Police now utilizing Neighbors App

Neighbors app from Ring
Neighbors app from Ring(Official website)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department will now use the Neighbors App by Ring to assist with its policing efforts and investigations.

The Department can view posts reporting suspicious activity and other crime, and contact post creators to gather more information or request permission to share the content on other social media outlets.

The Department can post in the app such as public safety alerts, requests for assistance with identifying a suspect or locating a missing person, and traffic impact notifications.

“Working with the Neighbors App will give the Department a new tool to bridge the gap between public safety and our Temple residents,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds. “I’m excited to see how this partnership will aid in fighting crime and reporting suspicious activity.”

The app is free to use for both residents and the Temple Police Department.

Residents are not required to own other Ring products or equipment to use the app, and they can upload pictures and videos taken on other devices.

The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crittenburg Complex Fire in Coryell County grows to 33K acres
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder

Latest News

Interview with Baylor Faith & Sports Institute
Interview with Baylor Faith & Sports Institute
Royneco Tiun Harris, 42,
Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas
Visible satellite was able to capture the Crittenburg Fire in Coryell Count on March 27th
Crittenburg Complex Fire is partially a result of this year’s La Niña winter
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
East Texas murder suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous