Wildfires Spreading Quickly Across Coryell County

waco skycam
waco skycam(KWTX)
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We’ve seen wildfires blow up in parts of Coryell County, particularly in the Gatesville area. There are 3 factors causing these wildfires to spread quickly

1. Dry ground, allows fire to spread very fast. We’re seeing multiple counties west of I-35 showing up on the higher categories of the Drought Monitor, and of course the location of the wildfires are under the Exceptional Category which is the highest

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(KWTX)

2. Dry air in place. This makes it easy for the fire to maintain its strength, and it can also allow embers to be carried in the air with no issues.

Dew Points
Dew Points(KWTX)

3. Gusty winds. This allows the fire to spread rapidly, especially in combination with the dry ground and dry air in place.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(KWTX)
