Baylor hosts “Transition Fair” for young adults with disabilities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor hosted their first-ever “OSO ABLE” Transition Fair Friday.

This allowed young adults with disabilities, caregivers, and service providers to all come together and explore educational and job opportunities by meeting companies and hearing from expert speakers.

This is a way to equip them to be contributing members of our society and enrich their quality of life.

“I hope they walk away with is a deeper hope and a bigger faith and enliven their spirit and to say I have this information and now I can make a plan,” Dr. Kristen Padilla Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities.

By providing this education, the hope is to increase acceptance within our community and across the nation.

“We were only hoping for 50 and the fact that we have had continuous groups coming in just really shows how much this is needed and it also shows they are getting excited about the thought of being able to go to college, and they are so excited about the thought of having a job, making friends, and being social,” Mackenzie Wicker, a doctoral student at Baylor, said.

For anyone who missed out on the event, you can reach out directly to the Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities to learn more about the help they offer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.