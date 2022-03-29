Central Texas doctors with a connection to Ukraine team up to provide life-saving support

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -As the war on Ukraine continues, people are doing their part to offer support but for one Waco endocrinologist, it’s her personal ties that have led her on a mission to do more.

Dr. Anna Vanderheiden, an endocrinologist at Ascension Providence grew up in Ukraine and her sister and family are still there.

They were in the city of Ovruch when the invasion began.

“I see what is happening and I know my sister is right there, right there where the invasion actually started on that end of Ukraine,” Dr. Vanderheiden said.

“It was just overnight. We couldn’t believe what was happening.”

In the middle of a warzone, her sister, brother-in-law, and their two girls hunkered down in a basement until deciding to move to a safer city, but that was no easy task.

“She was taking a video on her phone and I see the terrified face of her husband and the girls sitting in the back,” Dr. Vanderheiden said.

“They have a sign on the car saying ‘children’ so this is a sign so nobody will shoot the car. At that point, for me, it was real.”

Seeing her family and the people from her home country struggle sparked a fire to make a difference.

“Now we are trying to find the channels from Europe or from here with endocrinology for treatment to send there and see what we can do from here,” Dr. Vanderheiden said.

She teamed up with Dr. David Hoffman, who has spent time in Ukraine on a mission trip previously, and an endocrinologist in Ukraine to begin the process.

“Hearing the desperate need for not only medication but also bandages and medical equipment, they are treating open would with their bare hands,” Dr. Hoffman said.

“They are in desperate need of supplies to take care of this humanitarian tragedy.”

They are now asking for people with connections to join in their efforts to provide vital supplies to Ukrainians.

“We are asking for help from pharmaceutical companies, from those who may have a connection to Europe, from medical supply companies, from individuals who have a generous heart and would be willing to help us out on this venture,” Dr. Hoffman said.

The hope is they will have a continuous effort to help the people of Ukraine.

If you would like to help, you can reach out directly to the Endocrinology Clinic at Providence in Waco.

