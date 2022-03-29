Forest service using bulldozer line to control East Texas fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is keeping a close watch on a wildfire that burned about a hundred acres in Northern Rusk County.

It happened on Saturday in an area near Highway 42 and County Road 143. And while the woods continue to smolder, with a fire line around it Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Wildland Interface Coordinator Sean Dugan said it should remain contained.

“There’s still some heavies burning on the interior, but the line that’s in now is solid. So, we’re just continuing to monitor and make sure it stays put to bed,” Dugan said.

Heavies are large fallen trees which Dugan said can burn for days but there shouldn’t be a flare up during the night since relative humidity rises.

“As the afternoon wears on and winds pick up and relative humidity goes down, fire activity will increase,” Dugan said.

He said that’s why they check in the afternoons. On Saturday, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management sent up a drone to get a better look at the fire. The smoke had nearby resident Detrayven Wilson, on Archie Primm Road, and his six family members watching closely.

“[I was] concerned about my safety because we have old people here so; I’m one of the younger people here,” Wilson said.

Dugan said there were no buildings in danger. The area is an oil lease, but he said the equipment is surrounded by bare ground adjacent to the oil field equipment, meaning they generally were not threatened.

“We just have to be careful when we operate nearby those structures,” Dugan said.

Dugan also pointed out that having a wet spring has the potential to make fire conditions worse.

“If you have wet periods in the prior year or the prior season for that grass to grow, and enter into a dry period, that’s the perfect conditions to burn,” Dugan said.

He said tall dry grass and wind spreads fire quickly, and residents need to take all precautions if they chose to burn, even if there was recent rain.

“You’ll get a couple days like this where it’s sunny and windy. And you may feel safe, but those fires can very easily get out of hand,” Dugan said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and the Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office have not determined a cause of the fire. The forest service has a daily fire danger map that you can look at to check out conditions before you burn. Click here to take a look at it.

https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/DailyFireDanger/

