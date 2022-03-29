Advertisement

Former Texas newspaper publisher pleads guilty in child porn case

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently booked in the Terry County jail.(Terry County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The former editor and publisher of the Brownfield News and the former Executive Director at the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation has pleaded guilty to a federal crime in a Lubbock courtroom. He faces five to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and has to register as a sex offender.

According to federal court documents, 43-year-old Brian Brisendine pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Documents show Brisendine told Special Agents he had been storing and trading images and videos of child pornography since 2014, according to a criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the complaint filed on January 20, Brisendine admitted to FBI Agents he was using Dropbox to store child pornography and trade with “various unknown individuals,” beginning in 2014, with images involving a child as young as four months old.

The images and videos in the account were linked to Brisendine’s computer, seized by law enforcement on January 19.

Brisendine admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and videos of child pornography over the years, the complaint states.

Brisendine was booked in the Terry County Jail in January with a bond of $100,000 but has since bonded out.

