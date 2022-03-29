Advertisement

‘Highly-concerning behavior’: Police investigating gruesome animal cruelty cases

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is looking into bizarre and gruesome findings around town.

Police officers said they have received reports of what appears to be disturbing cruelty against animals.

Police said several dead cats have been located throughout the city with their heads stuffed into plastic bags or potato chip bags.

“This is not only animal cruelty, but also highly concerning behavior,” police said.

If you have any information that could help police find whoever is doing this or locate a dead animal under similar circumstances, please contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at (254) 799-2479.

