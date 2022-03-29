Highway 6 backed up due to accident with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A crash involving two cars and an 18-wheeler truck has caused traffic on Highway 6 Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at 7:53 a.m. March 29 causing traffic to be backed up from Imperial drive in the northbound lane as well on the flyover connecting from I-35 North.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information is available at this time.

