Highway 6 backed up due to accident with 18-wheeler
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A crash involving two cars and an 18-wheeler truck has caused traffic on Highway 6 Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred at 7:53 a.m. March 29 causing traffic to be backed up from Imperial drive in the northbound lane as well on the flyover connecting from I-35 North.
No injuries have been reported.
No other information is available at this time.
