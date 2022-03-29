Advertisement

Louisiana woman accused of stealing car to bond out boyfriend

Alaina Cole, 21, of Houma
Alaina Cole, 21, of Houma(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Love stories aren’t always conventional.

A Houma woman is being accused of stealing a vehicle across parish lines to bond her boyfriend out of jail, according to information from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Alaina Cole, 21, admitted that she stole the car in the Houma area and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of jail in Grant Parish.

Deputies arrested her for illegal possession of stolen things

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
FILE: Jail booking photo for former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Felony sex assault charges against former Central Texas sheriff dismissed
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation in California
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
WebXtra: Forest service using bulldozer line to control Rusk County fire
Forest service using bulldozer line to control East Texas fire