Man on trial for dragging officer claims drug high impaired thought process

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers who searched Andre Duane Boyd and his vehicle after Boyd allegedly injured an off-duty officer at Richland Mall while attempting to flee from suspected theft charges testified Tuesday they found Dillard’s bags in a backpack and in Boyd’s pants pockets, and a crack pipe in the vehicle.

Boyd, 48, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court, charged as a habitual criminal with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against a public servant in the Aug. 18, 2019, incident outside of Dillard’s in Waco.

Boyd, who has at least a dozen previous felony convictions, is representing himself. He rested his case Tuesday afternoon after trying to convince the jury that the negative effects of him being shocked with a stun gun, perhaps as many as five times during the incident, caused cognitive impairment. As a result, he claims, his actions could not have been intentional.

He also admitted to paramedics that he was on high on crack cocaine and methamphetamine during the incident, compounding factors that, coupled with being shocked, could have further impaired his thought processes, he said.

Boyd and prosecutors Will Gray and Duncan Widman will give jury summations when the trial begins its third day Wednesday.

Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Roy Luna, a former Waco and Texas State Technical College officer working security at Dillard’s that day, testified Monday that he followed Boyd from the store after seeing him carrying out almost $800 worth of clothing. He said he tried to convince Boyd to come back into the store, but Boyd struggled with him and eventually got inside a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

KWTX ARCHIVES: Retired Waco Police officer working as a security dragged by theft suspect in Mall parking lot

Luna said he shocked Boyd with a Taser, but Boyd managed to get the keys in the ignition and started backing out of the parking place, hitting five parked cars during the altercation. Luna was hanging onto the driver’s door and said he tried to shock Boyd again but his efforts seemed not to affect him. As Boyd was trying to flee, he swerved into a parked van, crushing Luna’s left leg between the driver’s door and the Tahoe frame.

Boyd was finally subdued by Luna, Dillard’s employees and shoppers. The entire incident was captured on video by Dillard’s surveillance cameras, officers’ uniform cameras or shoppers’ phones, which were played for the jury. Luna was hospitalized with leg abrasions, swelling and bruising.

Waco police Sgt. Timothy Barrett testified Tuesday that after Boyd was apprehended, a paramedic asked if he was on anything. Boyd said “crack and ice.” Barrett told the jury that he interviewed Boyd at the hospital and said he was acting “lethargic and slow to respond,” which the sergeant said was consistent with someone coming down from being high on cocaine and methamphetamine.

Waco police officer Joseph Hooten said he found bundles of Dillard’s bags from a backpack in the Tahoe Boyd was driving, which he said is a common tactic of shoplifters who bring bags into stores, fill them with items and then attempt to leave. Dillard’s bags also were found in his pockets.

“I can’t think of a legitimate reason for him to have those bags other than to use them to steal,” Hooten said.

In defense testimony, Boyd called Waco forensic psychiatrist Stephen L. Mark to talk about studies pertaining to Taser use and their effects on cognitive impairment.

Speaking mostly in generalities, Mark said the effects from stun guns vary from person to person and how effectively and how often they are deployed. He said studies show that officers who use stun guns on suspects should wait at least an hour before giving defendants statutory warnings.

“Everybody is different in how they react,” Mark said. “If someone is Tased 3 or 4 or 5 times, I think it would be pretty difficult to make a clear decision, at least for a while.”

If convicted as a habitual criminal, Boyd faces a minimum of 25 years on each count and up to maximum life prison terms.

Court records show Boyd has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation, four convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, four convictions for theft, two convictions for burglary of building and one for burglary of a motor vehicle.

