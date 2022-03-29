Advertisement

Man, Woman arrested for Online Solicitation of a minor

Marlene Gallegos,25, and Bryan Johnson, 29
Marlene Gallegos,25, and Bryan Johnson, 29(El Paso County)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been arrested for soliciting minors online by the police during an inter-agency operation.

Marlene Gallegos, 25, and Bryan Johnson, 29, were arrested during an FBI El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force inter-agency operation March 24-25.

Gallegos communicated online with an undercover officer posing as a female under 18.

Gallegos propositioned the girl and drove from Socorro to meet with her at a location in West El Paso where she met by officers and agents who placed her under arrest.

Johnson also communicated in a lewd manner with an undercover officer posing as a female juvenile under the age of 18.

Johnson arrived at a location to meet with the person he believed to be an underage female and ran from agents and officers when encountered but was quickly apprehended.

Gallegos and Johnson were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Gallegos has a bond of $50,000 and Johnson has a bond of $32,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas
FILE: Jail booking photo for former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Felony sex assault charges against former Central Texas sheriff dismissed

Latest News

Denise Rene Walker, 65, of Tyler, is charged with unlawful use of food stamp benefits. She was...
Director of Texas prisoner rehab program arrested on charge of food stamp theft
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
Former Texas newspaper publisher pleads guilty in child porn case
File Graphic
‘Highly-concerning behavior’: Police investigating gruesome animal cruelty cases
Two cars and an 18-wheeler were involved in a crash on Highway 6 North Tuesday morning.
Highway 6 backed up due to accident involving 18-wheeler