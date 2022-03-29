Man, Woman arrested for Online Solicitation of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been arrested for soliciting minors online by the police during an inter-agency operation.

Marlene Gallegos, 25, and Bryan Johnson, 29, were arrested during an FBI El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force inter-agency operation March 24-25.

Gallegos communicated online with an undercover officer posing as a female under 18.

Gallegos propositioned the girl and drove from Socorro to meet with her at a location in West El Paso where she met by officers and agents who placed her under arrest.

Johnson also communicated in a lewd manner with an undercover officer posing as a female juvenile under the age of 18.

Johnson arrived at a location to meet with the person he believed to be an underage female and ran from agents and officers when encountered but was quickly apprehended.

Gallegos and Johnson were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Gallegos has a bond of $50,000 and Johnson has a bond of $32,000.

