No. 3 McLennan walks off on No. 18 San Jacinto

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 3 McLennan Highlanders came away with a walk-off 8-7 win over the No. 18 San Jacinto Gators this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Ryan Messick picked up the win on the mound. San Jacinto began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Mason Lytle doubled, stole third and scored on a ground out by Armani Sanchez.

McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first as Marquis Jackson walked, advanced around to third on an error and scored on a passed ball. The Highlanders took the lead with three runs in the second. Hank Bard and Izzy Lopez both walked and scored on a double by Rodric Black. Black then advanced to third on an error and scored on a single by Jackson.

McLennan added a run with Chase Brown’s solo home run in the fifth. Another Highlander run scored in the sixth as Lopez walked, advanced to second on an error, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.

The Gators added a run in the seventh as Jordan Williams was hit by the pitch, advanced to second on a ground out by Jack Hicks, moved to third on an error and scored on a ground out by Jose Torres. McLennan responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh as Katcher Halligan singled, stole second and scored on a double by Bard. San Jacinto scored four runs in the eighth.

Alan Shibley singled, Sabin Ceballos walked and Sanchez reached on an error, loading the bases. Harold Coll followed with a single to score Shibley. RJ Galvan drew a walk, bringing Ceballos in to score. Jordan Williams then singled to score Sanchez and Coll.

The Gators tied the game with a run in the ninth. Shibley was hit by the pitch and Ceballos singled. Shibley then scored on a fly out by Sanchez. McLennan sealed the win with a run in the bottom of the ninth as Daniel Altman singled, stole second, and came in to score on a pair of wild pitches.

McLennan returns to conference place Wednesday, hosting Weatherford for a noon doubleheader.

