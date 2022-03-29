Overnight Storms In Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Overnight a broken line of storms will roll into Central Texas, from west to east, giving us a quick shot for rain and maybe even a strong/severe storm or two. Severe weather is not a high concern with tonight’s event but there is still a chance for damaging winds, ping-pong ball size hail, and even a spin up tornado. The severe weather concern is much lower than last week, but still something that will need to be monitored overnight. Make sure to have a way to get severe weather warnings overnight, should they occur.

Here's a look at when storms will likely roll through Central Texas tonight (KWTX)

STORM TIMING: Storms start west of I-35 between midnight and 1 a.m., approach I-35 between around 3 - 4 a.m., with a majority of storms reaching I-45 by around 6 a.m. As storms roll through our area, they should gradually weaken taking down the severe weather concerns.

Here's the rain chances for the overnight hours broken down hour by hour (KWTX)

This will be a fast moving line of storms so lingering rain doesn’t look likely. In fact, rain total estimates are not very high and not in the places that need it the most (west of I-35). We could see about a quarter of an inch in some of the wettest spots. Rain totals cloud be as high as half an inch for areas east of I-35.

Rain estimates from the overnight showers and storms (KWTX)

Storms clear quickly and sunshine returns for most of Wednesday. Drier air filters in once again with winds out of the west and northwest. This elevates the fire danger for Wednesday. Fire weather concerns should drop a few notches by Thursday with wind speeds coming down. We should see cool mornings and seasonable afternoons for a few days.

Another weak front brings a quick rain chance Saturday morning but there won’t be much cooler air behind this front so highs stay close to the 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Behind that front, another cold front should arrive early next week bringing back a minimal chance for rain.

