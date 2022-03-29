Weakening storms overnight could still bring gusty winds

It’s the time of the year when we roughly have one or two chances for strong storms every week. This week’s storm chances arrive in less than 24 hours as a line of storms approaches before dawn Wednesday. While we are expecting a risk of severe weather with the early morning storms, the severe weather chances are markedly lower than last week and the storms may actually be on a weakening trend as they move in. Leading up to tonight’s chance of showers and storms will be a windy, warm, and mostly cloudy day. Morning temperatures starting out in the mid-to-upper 60s under widespread cloudiness. Today’s clouds won’t bring rain but they’ll keep highs cooler as we only reach the low 80s late in the day. Storm chances stay completely out of the forecast until roughly midnight. We’re expecting storms from West Texas to roll in around or shortly after midnight west of Highway 281. These storms should approach I-35 between around 3 AM and 4 AM with the majority of storms reaching I-45 by around 6 AM. Storms should be moving into a stabilizing atmosphere so they’ll likely be gradually weakening but there’s still a chance for gusty winds with a lower threat of hail or even a stray tornado. The overall severe weather threat is at a level 2 of 5.

Tomorrow’s morning storms exit quickly after the sun rises and everyone should by dry by 10 AM. Skies quickly clear as dry west winds gust to near 40 MPH but the extra sunshine won’t be enough to overcome the slightly cooler air moving in behind Wednesday’s storms. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s and then warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s late in the day. A quick shot of cooler air drops us into the 40s both Thursday and Friday morning but highs should warm from the mid-70s Thursday into the upper 70s Friday. Another weak front brings a quick rain chance Saturday morning but there won’t be much cooler air behind this front so highs stay close to the 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front should arrive early next week bumping rain chances back up again but rain chances are fairly low and the temperatures won’t drop much behind the front.

