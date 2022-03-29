Woman in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Southeast Texas on Thursday announced the arrest of Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas, in connection to the murder of Katelynn Nicole Stone, 16, of Vidor, Texas.

Shipp was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home in Liberty Hill, Texas.

Investigators had previously arrested Cody Arnold, 22, on a murder charge. Arnold was jailed on a $1-million bond.

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, deputies were notified of a murder at a residence in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in West Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the body of the Stone, who died from an apparent gunshot wound. Arnold was arrested at the residence.

A murder warrant was issued for Shipp, who eluded authorities for about four days.

Shipp’s bond was set at $1 million following her arrest on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.