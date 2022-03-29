Woman sought, man in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Southeast Texas issued an arrest warrant for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas, a woman wanted on a murder warrant for the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators already have Cody Arnold, 22, in custody on a murder charge. Arnold was jailed on a $1-million bond.

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, deputies were notified of a murder at a residence in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in West Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, the deputies discovered the body of the girl, who died from an apparent gunshot wound. Arnold was arrested at the residence.

A murder warrant was issued for Shipp, who remains at large and may still be armed, police said.

Shipp is described as a white female with light brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she has tattoos on her bicep and forearm.

Shipp was last seen driving a 2017 White Dodge single cab pickup with Texas license plate NLT4812.

Shipp is known to frequent Galveston County, Chambers County and West Jefferson County.

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime there are three ways to contact the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

You can call 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.