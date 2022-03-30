Advertisement

4-year-old girl dies from injuries after being shot in Atlanta; uncle facing charges

By Joyce Lupiani and Zac Summers
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her death, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

Police responded to a home on Bouldercrest Road Monday evening in reference to a shooting and found Janiyah Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound. The little girl was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Jenkins’ uncle, Levante Cummings was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder and 2nd cruelty to children. According to arrest warrants, Cummings left his handgun in “plain view and accessible to the victim.”

At least 10 children in Georgia, under the age of 11, have died due to gun violence since the start of the 2022. The independent data, gathered by Gun Violence Archive, includes the February death of another 4-year-old in DeKalb County, who accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of a grocery store.

“It’s really important that if you’re going to be a responsible gun owner in DeKalb County, we want to create a system that incentivizes and regulates you need to safely store a weapon when it’s not being in use,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry.

Commissioner Terry represents Super District 6, the area Jenkins was shot in. He recently introduced a local ordinance that would require gun owners in the county to safely store their weapons or face penalties.

“It’s really important that if you’re going to be a responsible gun owner in DeKalb County, we want to create a system that incentivizes and regulates you need to safely store a weapon when it’s not being in use.”

“We hear few weeks or months where a young person is killed because of gun violence or accidental gun death and it’s one of the things we have the ability and evidence to show that if we pass policies that better regulate the storage of weapons as well as permitting process, we can reduce these accidental gun deaths

Commissioner Terry’s ordinance is currently in the public and safety committee. He expects commissioners to take up the measure in late April.

Cummings first appearance in court has yet to be posted online.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman sought, man in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

A wildlife team covers a young buck's head with a cloth to help calm it before testing the deer...
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says