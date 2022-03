WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard James Akinjo will enter the 2022 NBA draft. Akinjo made the announcement on social media on Wednesday evening.

Akinjo stated he plans to hire an agent, but will continue working toward earning a Baylor degree.

As a graduate transfer from Arizona, Akinjo spent just one season with the Bears. He averaged 13.5 points per game.

