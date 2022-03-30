Advertisement

Baylor’s Kendall Brown declares for NBA Draft

Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the...
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Baylor Freshman forward Kendall Brown announced that he was declaring for the NBA Draft.

Brown then released a statement on his twitter account saying in-part “I feel so fortunate for all that I’ve experienced this season at Baylor University! We accomplished so much as a team and grew together. So many of the relationships I made here will last a lifetime. My year at Baylor University was some of the best times of my life!”

“After taking time speaking with my family and with my coaches, I have decided I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft. I have always dreamt of playing in the NBA and I want to do everything I can to make that dream a reality this spring and summer. I promise to do my best and to make the Baylor community proud! Thank you for all your love and support. Go Bears!”

Brown came into Baylor as a consensus five-star prospect and one of the highest ranked recruits in program history.

At the start of the season many publications believed the uber-athletic wing to be a lottery pick in the Draft on June 23rd.

During his time at Baylor, Brown averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 34 games and helped the Bears secure their second Big 12 regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

