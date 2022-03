HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Stop N Save in Hearne. They were the first of the four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

