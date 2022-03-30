Advertisement

Fire departments balance mutual aid, local calls amid wildfires

Texas Wildfire aid
Texas Wildfire aid(Courtesy)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - While assisting with multiple wildfires in Central Texas, many local departments are juggling trying to offer a helping hand while still keeping their own departments at the ready, incase their service is needed in their own community.

“Its a balancing act its like a chess game, when requests come out, we can’t leave the city unoccupied or unprotected,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot explained Tuesday.

His team has assisted in several wildfires over the last several days including ones in Moffat and Fort Hood as recent as Tuesday.

“The weekend was pretty tough on Bell County we had three big fires so our crews and our resources are starting to be depleted a little bit,” Fontenot said.

Other, departments that are mostly volunteer, like Morgan’s Point Resort, don’t have as many resources to continue offering support for multiple days in a row.

“209 man hours spent in Moffat, six apparatus and a lot of time,” Morgan’s Point Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams said. “Morgan’s Point would love to send resources [to the Crittenberg Fire], we’ve had a call over the last few days to do that and we just can’t, we have to keep our resources in Bell County right now,” he added.

In Gatesville, Chief Billy Vaden says a regional approach helps them know they can help their neighbors without sacrificing the response in their own community.

“We always leave at least one brush truck here to respond,” Vaden said.

“No one ever sends everything they have in house you always keep something back for reserve that way all of us together can make up a pretty good strategy. We depend on the rest of the county fire departments to back us up and we back them up.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas
FILE: Jail booking photo for former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Felony sex assault charges against former Central Texas sheriff dismissed

Latest News

The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Local law enforcement headed to Poland-Ukraine border to help anti-trafficking effort
File Photo: Texas A&M
Texas A&M to grant free tuition, room and board to its Ukrainian students
FILE PHOTO: Gov. Greg Abbott and the TEA announced public school districts may not lose...
Texas schools won’t lose funding for attendance drops during the pandemic
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Hardwired’s review of Ghostwire: Tokyo