Fire departments balance mutual aid, local calls amid wildfires

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - While assisting with multiple wildfires in Central Texas, many local departments are juggling trying to offer a helping hand while still keeping their own departments at the ready, incase their service is needed in their own community.

“Its a balancing act its like a chess game, when requests come out, we can’t leave the city unoccupied or unprotected,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot explained Tuesday.

His team has assisted in several wildfires over the last several days including ones in Moffat and Fort Hood as recent as Tuesday.

“The weekend was pretty tough on Bell County we had three big fires so our crews and our resources are starting to be depleted a little bit,” Fontenot said.

Other, departments that are mostly volunteer, like Morgan’s Point Resort, don’t have as many resources to continue offering support for multiple days in a row.

“209 man hours spent in Moffat, six apparatus and a lot of time,” Morgan’s Point Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams said. “Morgan’s Point would love to send resources [to the Crittenberg Fire], we’ve had a call over the last few days to do that and we just can’t, we have to keep our resources in Bell County right now,” he added.

In Gatesville, Chief Billy Vaden says a regional approach helps them know they can help their neighbors without sacrificing the response in their own community.

“We always leave at least one brush truck here to respond,” Vaden said.

“No one ever sends everything they have in house you always keep something back for reserve that way all of us together can make up a pretty good strategy. We depend on the rest of the county fire departments to back us up and we back them up.”

