Former Texas student wins $90K settlement after she was harassed for sitting out Pledge of Allegiance

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A former student with the Klein Independent School District won a $90,000 settlement after claiming she was the target of harassment and discrimination for sitting out the Pledge of Allegiance, according to American Atheists, a civil rights group.

“Nonreligious students often face bullying or harassment for expressing their deeply held convictions,” said Nick Fish, president of American Atheists.

“No one should have to endure the years of harassment, disrespect, and bullying our client faced. The fact that this happened in a public school and at the hands of staff who should know better is particularly appalling.”

The defendant in the lawsuit was the student’s 12th grade sociology teacher, who reportedly agreed to settle the case. As a result of that agreement, the Texas Association of School Boards has paid $90,000 to resolve the case before trial, said the group.

American Atheists said its client merely exercised her constitutional right to decline to participate in the Pledge out of her objection to the words, “Under God.”

The student also believed the United States “does not adequately guarantee liberty and justice for all for people of color,” the group said.

As a result of intense harassment and discrimination, the student’s mother eventually decided to withdraw her from school in favor of homeschooling.

“Teacher Benjie Arnold allegedly singled her out and retaliated against her for sitting out the Pledge. Although she was exempt from the Pledge under state law and teachers had been informed of this fact during a staff meeting, Arnold nonetheless required that she and her classmates write it,” the group said.

After the student refused to write the Pledge of Allegiance, Arnold allegedly told her and the rest of the class, “What you’ve done is leave me no option but to give you a zero, and you can have all the beliefs and resentment and animosity that you want.”

American Atheists said an audio recording revealed Arnold “went on an extended tirade, offering to pay for students to move to Europe if they didn’t like living in America—but they would have to pay him back double if they ever returned to the U.S.”

“You know, there’s a lot of things I complain about, so when it comes time in November, I go vote or I protest in writing and legal [sic]. Those are the ways we do it in America,” the teacher was allegedly heard saying in the recording.

“The classroom is not a pulpit. It is a place of education, not indoctrination,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel at American Atheists, who handled the case and settlement negotiations. “This settlement serves as a reminder that students do not lose their First Amendment rights when they enter the classroom.”

“It is incredible—the time and money spent by the Klein Independent School District to stop a student’s free speech,” said Texas civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen. “School staff need to teach the Constitution, not violate it.”

A spokesman for Klein ISD told Houston station KPRC the district was awarded summary judgment and did not enter into any settlement in the matter.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.