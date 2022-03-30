The invisible damage left after natural disasters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It has been one week since our last bout with severe weather, and while that’s nothing new for Texomans, it’s impact on mental health can be severe.

“I am alive, I gotta move forward, I can’t look at the trailer and every time I see it and expect, expect me to be dead,” said resident Ashley Tate.

Tate still relives the moment her life flashed before her eyes when her trailer flipped upside down while she was inside.

“I’ve had a few nightmares of the trailer falling, collapsing down on top of me. It has put a fear in my body of any type of storm,” said Tate.

Clinical and Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Felix Torres says there’s a likelihood people will have long lasting effects from the trauma this week brought.

“People may develop depression, may develop PTSD, and those with the PTSD are going to have intense disturbing thoughts and feelings related to the experience,” said Dr. Torres.

He says people who have seen and experienced the aftermath of the storms might have feelings of sadness and fear, and sometimes anger, guilt or shame

“They could be reliving the event through flashbacks or nightmares,” Torres said.

“That darkness shadows over, and it might take a few nightmares but you should smile because you’re still waking up,” said Tate.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit here.

