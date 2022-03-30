Advertisement

Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim

Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, allegedly admitted to investigators he touched a girl inappropriately and blamed the victim for continually “coming on to him and turning him on,” according to an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX.

The investigation began at the Bell County Child Advocacy Center, where the victim opened up about her ordeal and revealed she had been raped by Diaz-Navarrete on more than one occasion.

The girl claimed Diaz-Navarette would pay her for the right to bathe her and would touch her inappropriately while in the bath and in her bedroom.

Other forms of abuse included Diaz-Navarrete allegedly hitting the victim over the head with a cutting board and slapping her in the face, the affidavit states. Child Protective Services was apparently aware of the incident involving the cutting board, the affidavit states.

The victim’s mother was interviewed by investigators and allegedly claimed she, too, was abused by Diaz-Naverette in the past. The man allegedly threatened to kill the woman with a gun on several occasions, the document states.

The affidavit reveals that while in Killeen City Jail for another case, Diaz-Naverette allegedly admitted to the sexual assault and blamed the victim, stating “she would not stop coming on to him and turning him on.”

The man told investigators he never penetrated the victim’s sexual organs, but allegedly admitted to touching her inappropriately, the document states.

Diaz-Navarrete also faces charges for allegedly violating a temporary protection order in another case where he had to stay 100 feet away from the victim’s residence. He was allegedly seen on surveillance exiting a vehicle at the end of the drive of the residence the same day.

He is being held at Bell County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

