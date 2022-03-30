Killeen suspect who fled on foot died shortly after he was taken into custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in a domestic disturbance who allegedly tried to run away from police died at the hospital shortly after he was taken into custody.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, police officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Lake Road to investigate a domestic disturbance.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were told the victim and the suspect got into an argument and the suspect was observed running towards Rancier Avenue.

Other officers in the area located the suspect in the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue and detained him.

Police said the suspect complained about a medical issue and officers contacted paramedics for assistance.

EMS arrived and transported the suspect to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he was pronounced deceased.

