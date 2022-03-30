Fire chiefs warn Central Texans fire risk remains high despite rainfall

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency crews are making headway on the fires burning across Coryell county, and while they say the rain helped, they are urging area residents to remain vigilant for the threat of a wildfire.

“Any rain is good rain when it comes to dealing with fire,” said Robert Harrell, the emergency management coordinator for Coryell County. “We had about a half of an inch across the burn area.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the containment of the Crittenberg Complex Fire jumped up to 95 percent, according to Harrell.

Officials, however, said they need the help of county residents to continue to move in the right direction.

“People think a little sprinkle comes or it rains and that means they are now allowed to burn,” said Billy Vaden, Gatesville’s fire chief. “Well no, you cant. If you are going to burn in Coryell County, unincorporated Coryell County, you have to call the sheriff’s office and report that burn and they will tell you, ‘yeah, you can’ or ‘no. you can’t.’”

While the moisture offered a helping hand in their fight against the fires, the winds are the current concern.

“That wind will dry it out and the ground is so dry, it will soak any moisture very quickly so keep an eye on burn bans, get on the county website, make sure you are staying informed, make sure they are looking at wind direction,” said Jon Fontenot, Belton’s fire chief.

So officials say now is not the time to burn.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams said activities like outdoor welding and lawnmowing could ignite fires. The fire chief urged residents to follow “common sense stuff like following the burn ban directive. Don’t light a fire. Don’t have a campfire.”

“If you see something like smoke, call us. We would rather come out and find out than to come out later and find out now it’s threatening homes and lives.”

Another thing to keep in mind is throwing things outside like smoking material or glass bottles.

Glass can start fires using light refraction.

