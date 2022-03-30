Low severe storm chances last through sunrise

We’ve been keeping an eye on thunderstorms moving in from West Texas for the past few hours. So far, all of these storms have behaved and there’s been no instances locally of severe weather but the chances aren’t completely finished just yet. The broken line of storms is being undercut by colder air which is helping to limit the severe weather potential. While gusty winds and some small hail is possible along the leading edge of the storms through daybreak, the severe weather chances will end within 30 minutes of the leading edge of storms arriving. Morning temperatures behind the rain will drop into the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. The additional sunshine boosts late-day highs only into the 70s thanks to gusty northwest winds pulling cooler air in. Temperatures will be cooler, potentially only in the upper 60s, west of Highway 281 and warmer, closer to 80°, in the Brazos Valley. Northwesterly winds sustained near 20 MPH may gust as high as 35 or 40 MPH around lunch time.

Wind speeds FINALLY relax after sunset tonight. The northwest wind around 5 to 15 MPH lasts through the day Thursday and it’s going to be a phenomenal day of weather! Morning temperatures will be cool in the mid-40s but we’ll see afternoon highs climb close to average in the low-to-mid 70s during the afternoon. Sunshine stays present all Thursday long but the return of southeastrly winds gusting to near 20 MPH Friday should draw up a few extra clouds. We’ll start out in the mid-40s again with afternoon highs nearing 80°. A weak cold frotn clips our area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We likely won’t see any rain from this system and we really won’t see any cooler air either. Highs Saturday near 80° should warm into the low-to-mid 80s Sunday.

Our next true cold front pushes in next Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies expected. A chance of rain returns Monday night and peaks Tuesday as the front starts to push in. There’s a chance that Tuesday’s front moves through slowly and could potentially bring us off-and-on rain for most of the day. We could desperately use the rainfall and a longer lasting rainfall could be just what the doctor orders especially since the severe weather threat may be limited! We’re expecting another push of colder air behind Tuesday’s front arriving Wednesday so temperatures should fall close to average again late next week.

