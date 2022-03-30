Advertisement

North Texas sheriff’s office seeks potential victims in sexual abuse case

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez
Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims who may have interacted with a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez has been arrested in connection to the case.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Epifanio was targeting women with children through dating apps using the alias “Harley” where he asked to spend time with them and their children.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him, or allowed him contact with their children.

Anyone who may have met with Epifanio under these circumstances is to contact 936-760-5800.

