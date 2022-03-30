Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people, state police said Wednesday.

Police also said the crash Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80, which is greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of interstate highway in Pennsylvania has reopened. State police tweeted the northbound lanes on Interstate 81 were opened early Wednesday after crews finished clearing the crash site.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

