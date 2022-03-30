Police respond to a late night standoff

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police responded to a standoff in the 3700 block of Hays Avenue overnight.

A U.S. Marshall lone star task force was trying to serve a warrant when the guy fired at them.

Authorities say the task force returned fire, and then retreated.

Waco Swat, the Sheriff’s Swat, and Waco negotiators responded and attempted to deescalate the situation.

After about an hour and a half of negotiations, the man gave up peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

We’ll have more information on this as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.