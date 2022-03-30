Advertisement

Police respond to a late night standoff

Heavy police presence noticed at late night Waco Stand off.
Heavy police presence noticed at late night Waco Stand off.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police responded to a standoff in the 3700 block of Hays Avenue overnight.

A U.S. Marshall lone star task force was trying to serve a warrant when the guy fired at them.

Authorities say the task force returned fire, and then retreated.

Waco Swat, the Sheriff’s Swat, and Waco negotiators responded and attempted to deescalate the situation.

After about an hour and a half of negotiations, the man gave up peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

We’ll have more information on this as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas
FILE: Jail booking photo for former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Felony sex assault charges against former Central Texas sheriff dismissed

Latest News

Scaramucci
California men to be extradited to Central Texas to face sex-related charges
Local fire departments balance mutual aid, local calls amid wildfires
Local fire departments balance mutual aid, local calls amid wildfires
Facebook page helped get emergency notifications to public as wildfire encroached on Central...
Facebook page helped get emergency notifications to public as wildfire encroached on Central Texas t
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Local law enforcement headed to Poland to combat refugee trafficking at Ukraine border