Police: Woman dies after being shot by ex-boyfriend; suspect, mother charged

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A suspect and his mother are facing several felony charges after police say the suspect shot his ex-girlfriend, who later died due to her injuries.

The suspect, 22-year-old Deondre McLilly, of Flint, and his mother, 46-year-old Windy Weatherford, of Flint, were later taken into custody for the incident that happened in the 4200 block of Miller Road, outside Golden Corral in Flint Township. It happened about 8 p.m. on March 29.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman from Burton, identified as Alicia Jackson-Skaggs, who was shot. She was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition at the time. Jackson-Skaggs died on Thursday, March 31.

The preliminary investigation revealed an ongoing stalking and domestic violence pattern by McLilly against Jackson-Skaggs, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The March 29 incident began at Culver’s restaurant on Miller Road. Jackson-Skaggs was in a black sedan with two acquaintances when a white SUV operated by Weatherford and occupied by McLilly pulled in behind them, the prosecutor’s office said.

The driver of the sedan attempted to drive away, but Weatherford positioned her vehicle in a way that allowed McLilly to shoot into the sedan, the prosecutor’s office said, adding the sedan then fled the area at a high rate of speed and was chased by the suspects.

The sedan pulled into the Golden Corral parking lot, followed by the suspects, the prosecutor’s office said.

Several shots were allegedly fired by McLilly, and Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was struck while she was a passenger in a vehicle, according to Flint Township Police.

McLilly was located and interviewed by Flint Township Police investigators. He was later lodged at the Genesee County Jail. Weatherford was also taken into custody and lodged in the Genesee County Jail due to her alleged involvement in the incident.

McLilly and Weatherford were both arraigned in the 67th District Court on April 1. McLilly has been charged with first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, two counts of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of aggravated stalking, two counts of domestic violence, and 11 counts of felony firearm.

Weatherford has been charged with first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, two counts of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and nine counts of felony firearm.

A Flushing resident came across the scene on her way home.

“It was a lot of panic, a lot of people were scattered,” she said.

As a former CNA, the good samaritan joined others who were trying to assist the woman. She thought a traffic crash had occurred. Instead, she found the woman bleeding from a gunshot wound.

“There was people trying to break the windows, trying to get into the girl and I kept hearing ‘she was shot. she was shot,’” the woman said. “The girl had been shot in her head/neck area.”

Flint Township Police were assisted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

“This was a terrible tragedy that occurred on one of the most prominent commercial strips in all of Genesee County,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “I want to credit the Flint Township Police Department and supporting agencies for their expeditious handling of the investigation in this case.”

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call Det. Minto at 810-600-3250. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

