San Antonio Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

By KWTX
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Daniel Vesa, 39, coerced a minor into self-producing videos showing the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct using an online social media platform. 

Vesa also forced the child to engage in sex acts with him over a two-year period.

On November 19, 2021, Vesa pleaded guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography and ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim and serve a lifetime of supervised release.

The FBI, along with invaluable assistance from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.

