Sheriff investigating after guns stolen at Bell County gun show

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several persons of interest in a case involving the theft of several firearms from a vendor’s table during a gun show.

The theft occurred March 6 at a gun show at the Bell County Expo Center in the 301 block of West Loop 121.

Security video from the incident shows several people at the table at the time of the theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is to call 254-933-5438.

