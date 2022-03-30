Advertisement

Sheriff investigating after guns stolen at Bell County gun show

Security video from the incident shows several persons of interest at the table at the time of...
Security video from the incident shows several persons of interest at the table at the time of the theft.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several persons of interest in a case involving the theft of several firearms from a vendor’s table during a gun show.

The theft occurred March 6 at a gun show at the Bell County Expo Center in the 301 block of West Loop 121.

Security video from the incident shows several people at the table at the time of the theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is to call 254-933-5438.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman sought, man in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the...
Baylor’s Kendall Brown declares for NBA Draft
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Interview about Pinwheels for Prevention
Pinwheels for Prevention
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All...
Texas teen who beat tornado gets a brand new Chevrolet Silverado