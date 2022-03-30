Sunny & breezy with fire weather concerns again

Thankfully we saw some rain to limit the fire weather concerns... at least for a day. We have some cooler temperatures for Thursday as a reinforcing shot of dry air moves through. Thursday morning low temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Thursday will be sunny but overall the coolest day we have this week with highs in the low to mid 70s. That’s very seasonable and nice but we aren’t without a breezy north wind and low humidity, which is still not good for fire weather danger tomorrow.

The next few days we should see some improvement in the fire weather concerns as humidity starts to move back in. We have a slight warming trend that takes us into the weekend. Highs return to the 80s Saturday and Sunday and mornings jump from starting in the 40s to starting in the 50s and even 60s on Sunday.

Our next true cold front pushes in next Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of rain returns Monday night and peaks Tuesday as the front starts to push in. There’s a chance that Tuesday’s front moves through slowly and could potentially bring us off-and-on rain through the day. We could really use the rainfall and with severe storms looking unlikely, the rain next week is something to look forward to!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.