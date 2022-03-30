Advertisement

Suspect in Central Texas murder apprehended at U.S.-Mexico border

Fugitive considered armed and dangerous
Jesus Manuel Deleon, 60, should be considered armed and dangerous.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUBLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jesus Manuel DeLeon, 60, the suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Dora Santamaria Hernandez, was arrested at the Eagle Pass border crossing in Maverick County, Texas at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Deleon was identified as a suspect in the case.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the woman was shot and killed in the 400 Block of West Valley Street in Dublin, Texas, on March 27, 2022.

AT the time he was wanted, DeLeon was considered armed and dangerous.

