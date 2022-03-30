Suspect in Central Texas murder apprehended at U.S.-Mexico border

DUBLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jesus Manuel DeLeon, 60, the suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Dora Santamaria Hernandez, was arrested at the Eagle Pass border crossing in Maverick County, Texas at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Deleon was identified as a suspect in the case.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the woman was shot and killed in the 400 Block of West Valley Street in Dublin, Texas, on March 27, 2022.

AT the time he was wanted, DeLeon was considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.