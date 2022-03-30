Advertisement

Texas’ highest criminal court upholds conviction of former Dallas cop Amber Guyger

FILE Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder...
FILE Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas’ highest criminal court has declined to reconsider former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger’s murder conviction, effectively upholding the sentence and exhausting the appeals process.

This marks the latest setback in a string of appeals Guyger’s lawyers have filed since she was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for the murder of Botham Jean.

Guyger fatally shot Jean in his Dallas apartment in September 2018 after she walked into the unit, mistakenly believing it was her own. She claimed she thought Jean was an intruder.

Guyger’s petition for discretionary review asked the court to reconsider her conviction on the grounds that it “the evidence was legally insufficient to support the jury’s rejection of her self-defense claim.”

Her lawyers alleged that the prosecution did not properly demonstrate that Guyger did not believe she was entering her own apartment or that she reasonably believed Jean to be an intruder.

With the appeals process exhausted, Guyger will continue serving her 10 year sentence in Mountain View State Prison in Gatesville.

She will be eligible for parole in 2024.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in rural Coryell County, Texas
Crews continue to battle Crittenburg, Flat fires in Coryell County
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite in Killeen
A murder warrant has been issued for Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 24, of Winnie, Texas. Cody...
Woman sought, man in custody in connection to murder of Texas girl
17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder.
Killeen teen charged in connection to double murder
File Graphic
Man shot after argument with woman in Central Texas

Latest News

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez
North Texas sheriff’s office seeks potential victims in sexual abuse case
Gilberto Diaz-Navarrete, 48, a Killeen man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Document: Killeen man accused of raping girl blames the victim
Security video from the incident shows several persons of interest at the table at the time of...
Sheriff investigating after guns stolen at Bell County gun show
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the...
Baylor’s Kendall Brown declares for NBA Draft