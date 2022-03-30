Advertisement

Texas Rangers looking for suspect in Central Texas homicide

Fugitive considered armed and dangerous
Jesus Manuel Deleon, 60, should be considered armed and dangerous.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide and looking for the suspect, a man identified as 60-year-old Jesus Manuel DeLeon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman was shot and killed in the 400 Block of West Valley Street in Dublin, Texas, on March 27, 2022.

Deleon, an Hispanic man, is approximately 5′08″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has thinning, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Deleon was observed driving away from the residence in a black Ford F-150 pickup that was later found abandoned in Hamilton County on March 28, 2022.

If you have information on Deleon’s whereabouts, please contact Texas Ranger B. J. Hill at 254-965-5928, the Dublin Police Department at 254-445-3455, or call Erath County Crime stoppers at 254-965-CASH (2274).

You can also submit a tip viathe online form at www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com.

Deleon should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend Deleon yourself, police said.

