Texas teen who beat tornado gets a brand new Chevrolet Silverado

ELGIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Chevrolet dealership in North Texas has donated a new truck to Riley Leon, 16, the Texas boy who became a social media sensation by escaping the wrath of a tornado that flipped his truck onto its side and spun it before it landed right side up again.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth gifted the cherry red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family on March 26.

Riley was on his way back home in Elgin after a job interview when the tornado struck.

A storm chaser captured the moment the tornado spun the older model Silverado Riley was driving. The video shows the driver of the red pickup driving away immediately after the truck landed right side up.

The day after the storm, media outlets across the world shared the stunning footage.

Riley was later identified as the boy who was driving the truck.

Chevrolet partnered with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth to give Riley Leon, 16, a new Silverado. (KWTX obtained permission from Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet)

Chevy Cares will also donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help in recovery efforts throughout the state.

“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” said the dealership.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.