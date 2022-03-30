Advertisement

U.S. Marshals, suspect exchange gunfire overnight in Waco

Heavy police presence noticed at late night Waco Stand off.
Heavy police presence noticed at late night Waco Stand off.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:21 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police responded to a standoff in the 3700 block of Hays Avenue and took a man into custody overnight.

Police said the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was trying to serve a warrant when a man opened fire at them late Tuesday night.

A police spokesman said Marshals returned fire, and then retreated to safety.

The SWAT with Waco Police and the McLennan County Sheriff’s office, in addition to police negotiators, responded to the scene to deescalate the situation.

After about an-hour-and-a-half of negotiations, the barricaded suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

No further information was provided.

