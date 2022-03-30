Advertisement

Visitor fatality on Hot Springs Canyon Trail at Big Bend

View of the Hot Springs Canyon Trail
View of the Hot Springs Canyon Trail(National Park Service)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -On Monday, March 28 at around 4:20 P.M., Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

Rangers responding to the scene found a 53-year-old female hiker in medical distress. They immediately called for further support and began CPR. An AED was applied, and CPR was continued for over an hour, but all attempts to revive the patient were unsuccessful.

The visitor and her family were visiting Big Bend for the first time. “

Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz said, “and our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

Daily temperatures in Big Bend are now beginning to exceed 100 degrees. As the hotter months approach, Park Rangers wish to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat. Hikers should be prepared to carry and drink one gallon of water per day, and to plan on being off desert trails by noon.

