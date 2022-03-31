10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: April 2 & 3

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

An entertaining and educational weekend of outstanding jazz that brings together hundreds of college, high school, and junior high musicians as well as professional artists. The 30th annual Jazz Fest will be grooving at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Temple College this Saturday

Going Once, Going Twice...Sold! The City of Killeen will hold a Surplus Auction on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Special Events Center. Take a look at what’s being sold as early as 8 a.m. Items include everything from used vehicles, power equipment, computers, to office supplies. All items are sold as is and must be paid for by cash, check or credit card immediately following the auction and removed that day.

Amateur boxers from across the state will duke it out at the inaugural Copperas Cove Top Dawg Boxing Show this Saturday at the Civic Center. Doors open at 1 p.m., first bell rings at 2 p.m. Discounted tickets for kids 12 & under and veterans available.

The beloved Teddy Bear Tea Party, for children ages 4 to 8, is this Saturday afternoon and features a high tea of apple juice (“tea”), sandwiches, cookies, and candies; story-time; an etiquette lesson; and a coloring activity. Children should dress in their Sunday best and bring their favorite plush animal. The tea party is free, but reservations must be made by calling the Museum at 512-556-2224.

Saturday drive through and pick up a BBQ meal to help support the volunteer China Spring Fire Department. There will be ready to go meals, brisket by the pound, and even a bake sale. Grab your food Saturday starting at noon and until the food runs out.

There are lots of good finds at the Richland Spring Trade Days this Saturday. There are lots of vendors selling antiques, tools, plants, farm and ranch items, project pieces, and a lot more! Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Feedlot in Richland Springs.

Parker’s Market is an indoor, vendor market benefitting Central Texas Veterans! This weekend shop the market for handcrafted items of all types, Color Street Nails, Tupper Ware, Baked Goods, Jewelry, essential oils, boutique clothing, and much more!

Join the Heart of Texas Scout Fest on Saturday at 10 a.m. for an interactive event for boys and girls of all ages. There’s a Pinewood Derby you can enter for $5 but everything else is free! There will be food trucks, smores making, fishing, dodgeball, water bottle rockets, campsite building, paper airplane competition, rope bridge, and so much more!

There is a KIDS Trail Ride Olympics event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. which features bounce houses, car show, dog show, food, and so much more. In Marlin, and for all kids in grades K-12, it will be a fun Saturday with multiple grade level events, focusing on social, emotional, inclusion, and diversity learning. For more information, text Beasley at 903-879-2421

Celebrate the 4th ‘Beerthday’ of a local brewery this weekend at the 4th anniversary party & chili cookoff with live music, cold beers, and the hottest chili competition on the Brazos! The fun is from noon to 11pm at Brotherwell Brewing in Waco. Admission is free.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.