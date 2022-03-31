12 arrested in Operation Tormenta de Arena in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - DEA agents along with local law enforcement partners have arrested 12 alleged drug traffickers Wednesday in Lubbock, Brownfield and Lamesa.

During Operation Tormenta de Arena (“Sandstorm”), authorities also seized roughly 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currencyand two firearms, including one that had been stolen.

Ten of the defendants were charged in a 12-count indictment unsealed.

Those charged in the indictment include:

Jamey Jimenez, aka “Shorty,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Celia Zurita, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Alfred Miranda, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rorigo Gonzales-Gonzales, aka “Canelo,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Patricia Renee Guerrero (née Lopez), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christina Fuentes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jessica Moreno, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Amanda Uresti Salgado, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Lauren Mackenzie Helbert (née McCarroll), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christopher Matthew Vasquez, aka “Peeps,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Another two were charged via criminal complaint.

If convicted, some defendants face up to life in federal prison while others face up to 20 years.

