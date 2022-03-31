Advertisement

12 arrested in Operation Tormenta de Arena in West Texas

MGM
MGM(Radspunk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - DEA agents along with local law enforcement partners have arrested 12 alleged drug traffickers Wednesday in Lubbock, Brownfield and Lamesa.

During Operation Tormenta de Arena (“Sandstorm”), authorities also seized roughly 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currencyand two firearms, including one that had been stolen.

Ten of the defendants were charged in a 12-count indictment unsealed.

Those charged in the indictment include:

  • Jamey Jimenez, aka “Shorty,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Celia Zurita, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Alfred Miranda, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Rorigo Gonzales-Gonzales, aka “Canelo,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Patricia Renee Guerrero (née Lopez), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Christina Fuentes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jessica Moreno, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Amanda Uresti Salgado, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Lauren Mackenzie Helbert (née McCarroll), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Christopher Matthew Vasquez, aka “Peeps,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Another two were charged via criminal complaint.

If convicted, some defendants face up to life in federal prison while others face up to 20 years.

