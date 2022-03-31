Advertisement

Central Texas school district cancels classes amid Flu outbreak

Published: Mar. 31, 2022
MART, Texas (KWTX) - The Mart Independent School District in Central Texas decided to cancel classes on Thursday, March 31st and Friday, April 1st as a result of an “influx of flu cases.”

“Due to the large amount of flu cases in the school district, we are canceling classes over the next two days,” said Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

The superintendent said athletic events will still go on as scheduled over the weekend.

“Staff will work on sanitizing classrooms and common areas. We will resume classes on Monday,” Burnett said.

