Central Texas surgeon helping kids at home and abroad recognized for Doctors’ Day

On the left, Dr. Hale Wills is doing surgery at a missionary hospital in Kenya, on the right, he's performing neonatal surgery in Temple.(Courtesy photos)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Not everyone likes going to see them, but they’re some of the most critical people in our lives.

Wednesday was National Doctors’ Day.

To celebrate, Baylor Scott & White Health highlighted a local pediatric surgeon, Dr. Hale Wills, who serves patients beyond Central Texas.

Wills spends ten percent of his time serving abroad.

He says the best part of his job is helping families through a crisis.

“I get to be there with the family to help them through that difficult time, help them not feel alone, hopefully get them back to where they started, to at least help them know that they are cared for as people and to get them just through that challenging period of their lives that they of course never signed up for, never anticipated,” said Wills.

