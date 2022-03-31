Advertisement

Dallas Police looking for man accused of stealing 5 Amazon trucks

$15K in Amazon packages stolen
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police need assistance locating a suspect responsible for stealing five Amazon vans.

On March 25, police arrested 42-year-old Nakemia Bryant on the 2900 block of Cottonwood Lane for an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Bryant was interviewed by police and confessed to her involvement in five Amazon van thefts, and provided detectives with the identity of the second suspect, 36-year-old Mical Ford.

The following day, detectives executed a search warrant at Bryant’s home and found numerous opened Amazon boxes addressed to other residences.

Dallas police are currently looking for Ford, and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Ford and Bryant are responsible for stealing a total of five trucks. The incidents occurred at the following locations:

February 15, 2022 – 1100 block of N. St. Augustine Drive

March 11, 2022 – 1900 block of Bennet Avenue

March 16, 2022 – 10200 Tokowa Dr.

March 16, 2022 – 8200 block of Goldfield Drive

March 22, 2022 – 10300 block of Nantucket Village Court

All vans have been located by police, but the packages — valued at more than $15,000 — have not been located.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the crimes or the location of Ford is asked to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3404.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

