Facebook parent company to invest $800 million in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced March 31 that it will invest $800 million in Temple to create a Hyperscale Data Center, according to a press release from the Temple Economic Development Corporation.

The approximately 900,000 square foot facility will be located on 393 acres off NW H K Dodgen Loop and Industrial Boulevard, and support around 100 operation jobs in the community.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022, and more than 1,200 construction workers will be employed during the height of construction.

“We are thrilled to announce Meta’s decision to open a facility in Temple,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation, said in the release. “Texas was recently named the top state in the nation for tech worker migration. When you combine that with Temple’s low cost of doing business and central location between major markets, it creates an incredible competitive advantage for our region. The Hyperscale Data Center will have a positive impact on our community not only by creating jobs, but because of Meta’s commitment to invest in local schools, nonprofits and community projects.”

According to the release, Meta has already invested in more than 700 MW of new wind and solar energy, and adds new, renewable energy to each data center’s local grid. The center will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy.

“Temple is the home of our newest data center, and we are excited to join the community,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “We’ve been welcomed by a strong set of local partners who are committed to the long-term success of the region. This is just the beginning of a strong partnership, and we look forward to working with you to invest in this great community.”

According to a post on Facebook, Temple stood out as an “outstanding location” for a number of reasons, including good access to infrastructure and renewable energy, a strong talent pool and great community partners.

Governor Greg Abbott said the company’s continued investment in the state is a testament to the business climate and workforce available.

“It is because of hardworking Texans and our commitment to helping businesses grow that companies continue to move and expand all across Texas,” Governor Abbott said. “We are excited to welcome Meta to Temple and look forward to the new job opportunities they will bring to the local community, as well as the advancements in technology we will see in the future.”

